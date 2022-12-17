Training for Joint Baku Championship was challenging – bronze medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Training for the Joint Baku Championship was challenging, young athlete Aytan Mammadova, who won a bronze in the All-around Women's Gymnastics competition among juniors (born in 2007-2009), told Trend.

"Previously, I took part in the Shaki Joint Competitions in six gymnastic disciplines. Such tournaments help us improve our sports skills and gain competitive experience," Mammadova said.

The Ojag Sport Club's representative admitted that she had some shortcomings in today's competitions.

“Therefore, I will do my best to correct mistakes and perform much better at the next competitions,” the young athlete added.

The 27th Joint Baku Championship in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics and the 6th Baku Championship in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics among Age Categories are being held at Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex on December 16. The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the re-establishment of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.