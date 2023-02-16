Azerbaijan's Operations Commando units hold tactical-special training (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, tactical-special exercises are being conducted in Azerbaijan's Operations Commando units, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Following the predetermined route in accordance with the training scenario, the commandos successfully neutralized the imaginary enemy's sabotage group which intended to perform a provocation.

The commandos moved farther into the operations area and discovered the enemy's temporary shelters. Activities to suppress the sabotage of the surrounded imaginary enemy were successfully accomplished.

The main purpose of the conducted exercises is to improve the tactical skills of the military personnel, to increase the skills of using small arms, as well as to further improve the combat capability of the Operations Commando units.