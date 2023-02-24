Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US hands over more sapper dogs to Azerbaijan for de-mining liberated areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society Materials 24 February 2023 12:06 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The US handed over five more Malinois dogs to Azerbaijan, the country’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

According to the agency, it continues intensive work to expand ongoing operations, and build up material and technical base and potential in order to restore the liberated territory and ensure the safe return of former internally displaced persons.

The dogs were handed over to ANAMA under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the US Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI).

