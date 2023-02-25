Mobile dentistry examination and treatment of Azerbaijani servicemen carried out (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Under the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, activities are being continued on the comprehensive provision of units stationed in the liberated territories, the improvement of social and living conditions in these units and organization of medical service, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Preventive measures are being taken to protect the health of military personnel by the mobile teams of the Medical Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry set in different directions.

The doctors-specialists of the mobile dentistry office carried out treatment, examination and rehabilitation of the oral cavity, aesthetic restoration with endodontic and laser fillings.