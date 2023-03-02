Another rescue team of Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry returning from quake-hit Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The second group of rescuers of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, who took part in the elimination of the powerful earthquake implications and search and rescue operations in Türkiye following the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, is returning home, Trend reports.

The plane with Azerbaijani rescuers will land in the coming hours at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku.

The first group of the ministry rescuers returned on March 1.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

On the same day that the earthquake occurred, in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, rescuers of the emergency response force of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, consisting of 420 people, went to Türkiye.

On Feb. 8, another group of rescuers from the ministry, consisting of 227 more people, was sent to the fraternal country.