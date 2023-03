BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Another stage of the 'Great Return' to the liberated Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district has kicked off, Trend reports.

This stage includes the resettlement of 20 more families (94 people) to their native lands.

Out of the total number of families, 10 families (50 people) were transferred on February 28, while other 10 families (44 people) will be relocated today.