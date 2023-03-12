World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani gymnasts join fight in finals (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijani athletes Ivan Tikhonov and Nazanin Teymurova will perform in the finals of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Ivan Tikhonov will perform in the final exercises on the crossbar, Nazanin Teymurova in floor exercises.

Tikhonov's rivals will be gymnasts from Israel, Egypt, Japan, USA, Australia and Croatia. Teymurova in the final will compete with gymnasts from Japan, Turkey, Ireland, Italy, Australia, Greece and France.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are expected to participate in the competition.

During the final competition held on March 11 Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov has won gold in today's final rings exercise.