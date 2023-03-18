Azerbaijan confirms 39 more COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan has detected 39 new COVID-19 cases, 43 patients have recovered, and 4 patients has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829 115 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818 715 of them have recovered, and 10 151 people have died. Currently, 249 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 820 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 545 906 tests have been conducted so far.