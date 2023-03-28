One dead following fire in residential building in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. One dead body was recovered in an apartment building in Baku, following a fire outbreak,Trend reports via the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

According to the reports, the fire erupted in a three-room apartment with a total area of 78 square meters, on the fifth floor of a five-story residential building in the Surakhani district of Baku.

The details revealed that there was a sudden ignition, which resulted in some furniture in the apartment catching fire.

The body was discovered by the fire fighting team, which arrived to the scene, and put out the fire.

No further details have been revealed, as the case is currently under investigation.