Baku hosts awarding ceremony for AGF Trophy International Tournament winners (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the 3rd International AGF Trophy Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament has been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Winners and prize-winners were awarded among juniors in exercises with a hoop and a ball and among junior teams in group exercises performing a program with 5 jump ropes.

In the exercise with a hoop among juniors, Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) won gold, Liliana Lewińska (Poland) took the second position, and Lian Rona (Israel) took the third.

The awards to the winners and prize-winners were presented by the judges of the international category Delia Halmu (Australia), Alona Koshevatskiy (Israel) and Maya Filippova (Uzbekistan).

In the ball exercise among juniors, Natalya Usova (Uzbekistan) won the gold medal, Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) won the silver medal, Lian Rona (Israel) won the bronze medal.

The awards to the winners and prize-winners were presented by judges of the international category Maria Mrozińska (Poland), Katalin Kis (Hungary), and Janyl Kaimazarova (Kyrgyzstan).

Furthermore, gold in the program with 5 ropes was won by the junior team of Israel in group exercises, the silver was taken by the team of Azerbaijan, and bronze by the representatives of Poland.

The awards to the winners and prize-winners were presented by international category judges Maya Nikolaeva (Moldova), Valya Markova (Bulgaria), and Polivia Tricomiti (Cyprus).

In addition, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation's specially established trophy, the AGF Trophy Cup, was also presented.

Vera Tugolukova (Cyprus) was awarded among the juniors participating in the AGF Trophy individual program, and the Israeli team was awarded among the junior teams in the group exercises of the AGF Trophy Cup.

Rauf Aliyev, MP of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, presented awards to the winners and prize-winners.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 119 gymnasts from 14 countries are scheduled to participate.