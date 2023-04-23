Bulgarian gymnast takes first place in exercise with hoop at World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Stiliana Nikolova, an athlete from Bulgaria, took the first place in the exercises with a hoop at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

She scored 34.650 points.

Sofia Raffaeli from Italy occupied the second position with a score of 34.400 points, while another representative from Bulgaria Eva Brezalieva took the third place with 33.550 points.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held on April 21-23. During the competitions, 135 gymnasts from 40 countries of the world will be performing with their individual programs and in group exercises.

The Azerbaijani national team is represented in four World Cup finals: Zohra Aghamirov will demonstrate a program with a ball and clubs, and the team in group exercises will first present a composition with five hoops, and then with three ribbons and two balls. The team included Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Elizaveta Luzan and Daria Sorokina.