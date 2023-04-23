World Cup in Baku: German gymnast wins gold in exercises with ball (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
23 April 2023
Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. An athlete from Germany, Darja Varfolomeev, with 33.150 points, has won the gold medal in exercises with a ball at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Eva Brezalieva, a gymnast from Bulgaria, won the silver medal with 32.950 points, and Tahmina Ikromova from Uzbekistan won the bronze with a score of 31.800 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took the fourth position in the finals with a score of 31.700 points.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held on April 21-23. During the competitions, 135 gymnasts from 40 countries of the world will be performing with their individual programs and in group exercises.

