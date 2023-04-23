World Cup in Baku: German gymnast wins gold in exercises with ball (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. An athlete from Germany, Darja Varfolomeev, with 33.150 points, has won the gold medal in exercises with a ball at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Eva Brezalieva, a gymnast from Bulgaria, won the silver medal with 32.950 points, and Tahmina Ikromova from Uzbekistan won the bronze with a score of 31.800 points.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Agamirova took the fourth position in the finals with a score of 31.700 points.

The FIG World Cup competitions in Rhythmic Gymnastics are being held on April 21-23. During the competitions, 135 gymnasts from 40 countries of the world will be performing with their individual programs and in group exercises.