Azerbaijan restoring forest areas in liberated Zangilan (PHOTO)

Society Materials 2 May 2023 11:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan restoring forest areas in liberated Zangilan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Karabakh Revival Fund organized a trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district with participation of more than 20 donors and partners of the fund, which supported the laying of a forest in the district, as well as public representatives, Trend reports via the fund.

The trip was organized in connection with the restoration of a forest area in Zangilan, consisting of 30,000 trees, and a tree planting campaign on the territory on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, and supported by the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region.

