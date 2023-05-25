Azerbaijan plans to relocate about 1,500 people to Shusha from 2023-end

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 25. It is planned to relocate about 1,500 people to Azerbaijan's Shusha starting from late 2023, Kanan Guliyev, Assistant to the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district said, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at the 66th meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created to centrally resolve issues in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to him, in order to return the former internally displaced persons, it is expected to build 17 houses, the foundation of which has already been laid.

"The construction of a residential complex was launched in September last year, which includes 23 residential buildings with a total of 450 apartments," he said.