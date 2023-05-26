Working meeting held between reps of Azerbaijan, Germany (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Within the framework of the cooperation negotiations between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, a working meeting with the German Strategic Communication Issues officers was held at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports.

At the meeting, held with the participation of the working group established to implement the Communication Strategy of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, German representatives were provided with detailed information about the activities of the Ministry in the field of communication, including measures on countering information and psychological operations during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The guests presented briefings on Strategic Communication, including the organization of public relations and other issues.

The meeting emphasized the importance of the conduct of such meetings and the organization of mutual visits in terms of the exchange of experience in the field of communication.

During the visit, the delegation visited the press offices of the Ministry of Defense, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and Baku Media Center. The guests were given detailed information about the work done in the field of military patriotism.