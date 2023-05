BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Football club Qarabag won the 300th home victory in the championships of Azerbaijan. It happened in the XXXVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, Trend reports.

In the last match of the season, Gurban Gurbanov's wards beat "Turan Tovuz" with a score of 3:1.

The Aghdam club celebrated its 300th home victory in the 438th match in the national championships held since 1992. Qarabag FC is the absolute record holder for this indicator.