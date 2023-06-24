III European Games: Azerbaijani boxer reaches quarterfinals (PHOTO)

WROCLAW, POLAND, June 24.​ Azerbaijani boxer Murad Allahverdiyev reached the quarterfinals at the competitions of the III European Games held in Poland, Trend reports.

The athlete, performing in the weight category up to 80 kg, met in the 1/16 finals with the representative of Germany, Kevin Schumann.

The fight ended with the victory of M. Allahverdiev. The Azerbaijani boxer will fight in the quarterfinals on June 26.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the III European Games, which will last until July 2. Azerbaijan is represented by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

In 2015, the first ever European Games were held in Baku, and in 2019, Minsk hosted the second in a row. At these competitions, the Azerbaijani team won 84 medals. Our athletes have won 26 gold, 25 silver and 33 bronze medals. The country team took 2nd and 10th places in these competitions in the medal standings, respectively.