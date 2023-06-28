Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani female boxer defeated Armenian rival at European Games

Society Materials 28 June 2023 00:20 (UTC +04:00)
Zaur Mustafayev
KRAKOW, Poland, June 27. Azerbaijani female boxer Mehseti Gamzayeva-Agamaliyeva entered the fight at the III European Games in Poland, Trend reports.

A member of our team, entering in the 57 kg weight category, fought in the 1/8 finals with an athlete from Armenia Tatevik Khachatryan and won a landslide victory - 5:0 (29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30 :27).

Thus, the number of Azerbaijani boxers who reached the quarterfinals of the European Games has reached four. Earlier, Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg), Murad Allahverdiyev (80 kg) and Muhammed Abdullayev (+92 kg) won a ticket to the next stage.

Quarter-finals will take place on June 28.

