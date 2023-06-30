Based on results of conference in Baku, UNESCO creates financial fund - Gabriela Ramos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The results of the MINEPS VII conference in Baku exceeded expectations, UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Social and Human Sciences Gabriela Ramos told media representatives on the sidelines of the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII), Trend reports.

"We arrived in Azerbaijan with great expectations, the results of the conference exceeded these expectations. We

worked together to form the Fit for Life alliance," Ramos said.

According to her, a fund will be created, and thanks to this financial support, UNESCO will be ready to implement the agreements reached during the conference.

On June 26-29, Baku hosted the VII International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials on Physical Culture and Sports (MINEPS VII), which was attended by more than 50 ministers and dignitaries, as well as over 540 representatives from more than 120 countries.