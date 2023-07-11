Azerbaijan clarifies Armenia's participation in upcoming World Shooting Championship in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan made a statement regarding the Armenian national team participating in the World Shooting Championship in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Qabil Mehdiyev, the safety of athletes and members of delegations of all participating countries will be ensured during the championship.

The 53rd Shooting World Championship will be held in Baku from August 14 to 31, 2023, under the patronage of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF).

Competitions will be held in pistol and rifle shooting, in bench shooting and shooting at a moving target.