People returning their liberated homeland at cost of Azerbaijani martyrs’ lives - ex IDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. At the cost of the lives of Azerbaijani martyrs and heroes, people are returning to their homeland - Lachin, the resident of Lachin, Firuza Hasanova told the journalists, Trend reports.

She noted that she was 46 years old when she left Lachin. At that time, her son was at the front, now he is a veteran.

"Azerbaijan is our homeland. May God grant health to our President and our veterans. May God protect Azerbaijan from war!" Hasanova added.

The return of former internally displaced persons to the reconstructed city of Lachin continues in accordance with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev's directions.

Residents of Lachin thanked the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, as well as the valiant Azerbaijani army that liberated the lands from occupation and its heroic soldiers and officers.

Thus, 203 families (793 people) have been provided with permanent residence in Lachin.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their native lands.