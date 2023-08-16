“Nar” subscribers can now pay for car parking with SMS

“Nar” subscribers can now pay for their car parking in designated parking areas by SMS, without using any parking payment device, with a minimum payment of 0.30 manats.

It is very convenient to use the service once you find a suitable lot for parking. You need to log the parking time by texting the registration plate of the car, the number of the parking lot and the parking place (For example: 10XX000 – 10001 – 1) to the short number 1181 in the designated order. Upon leaving the parking lot, just text "SON" and send it to 1181. At this time, the parking usage period will be calculated and the payment amount will be automatically deducted from the balance of the subscribers on the “Nar” prepaid tariff. Corporate clients can make payment in various ways through the AzParking application. For more information, please visit nar.az/parkinq.

“Nar” currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. “Nar” has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.