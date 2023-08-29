Providing passage of humanitarian cargo to Armenians in Karabakh to take time - Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society SecGen

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, August 29. The issue is not going to be resolved today, we were said that it would take some time, the Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society Jeyhun Mirzoev said, Trend reports from the scene.

"I provided them with our contacts. We have once again brought to the attention of the command of the Russian peacemakers information about our mission. They took my mobile phone number for communication," he said.

A convoy of humanitarian aid sent by the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society to people of Armenian origin living in Karabakh has reached the Aghdam district. Currently, representatives of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society are negotiating with Russian peacekeepers regarding the humanitarian cargo.

The President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, Novruz Aslan said that in the future, other necessary goods may be delivered to residents of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.

The remnants of the separatist regime in Karabakh have long been trying in various ways to convince the world community and international organizations that Azerbaijan, by establishing a border crossing point on the Lachin road, is allegedly keeping the Armenian residents of Karabakh under "blockade", has created a "humanitarian crisis situation" for them, and that the Armenians are allegedly facing "food shortages". Armenia, which continues to manipulate the existence of an alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region, is hindering the peace process instead of following through on the agreements reached to resolve issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative roads to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani side once again demonstrates a humanistic approach and sends humanitarian aid to citizens of Armenian origin living in Karabakh.