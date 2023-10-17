ICRC touches on use of Lachin road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced from the very beginning it was ready to use any route, the safety of which was ensured, the Head of the Public Relations Department of the Baku Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ilaha Huseynova said, Trend reports.

"The ICRC also stated that it is ready to use the routes accepted by the relevant authorities. It is not a matter of obtaining permission from any country. If the Lachin road was used, then this was agreed upon. The relevant authorities and the receiving and delivering parties reached an agreement, and on September 18, the cargo was delivered through Aghdam,” Huseynova added.

The ICRC is holding an information session for journalists.