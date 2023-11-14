Azerbaijani gymnast brings home world championship gold, says it was his biggest dream

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Member of the Azerbaijani national team on acrobatic track vaulting (tumbling) Mikhail Malkin, who won gold at the World Championship in Birmingham (UK), has returned to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Mikhail Malkin won gold for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics at the World Championship in the acrobatic track program. Malkin and members of Azerbaijan's national acrobatic track vaulting team - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, Elnur Mammadov won gold in the team competition for the first time in the history of national gymnastics.

Mikhail Malkin was met at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by representatives of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, sports community, colleagues, relatives and media representatives.

Upon his return to Azerbaijan, the gymnast shared his impressions of participation in the World Championship with media representatives.

"I was intensively preparing for the World Championship. To win the title of champion was my biggest dream, and I achieved my goal. It is significant that I won "gold" not only in the individual event, but also in the team event, together with my teammates. They are now off to Italy for TeamGym competitions, I wish them great success," said Malkin.

According to the gymnast, he was at the peak of his physical form at the World Championship.

"I worked hard and was able to show all my skills. There were experienced gymnasts among the competitors, including the winner of the last championship, and I was able to beat him. I dedicate my victory to my family. I would like to express my gratitude to my coach Adil Huseynzade for his support and hard work, as well as to my relatives, friends and everyone who was there for me," he said.

Mikhail Malkin noted that his achievements in sports are well known in the gymnastics world, but it is necessary to cope with stress and maintain leadership at every competition.

"Next year the World Cup will be held in Baku, I will prepare for it, and then for the European Championship," he added.

The 37th World Championship on trampolining and acrobatic track was held on November 9-12 in Birmingham, UK.

