Azerbaijani civilian hospitalized following mine blast injury in Fuzuli district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The police has received information about a tractor blowing up on a mine in Horadiz village of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district at about 10:00 (GMT +4), during agricultural work, regional press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The press service said that the mine explosion resulted in the injury of the tractor driver Zamin Hasanli.

With the help of police officers, he was removed from the accident scene and evacuated to the hospital.

The investigation is underway.

Horadiz village was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Since the end of the second Karabakh war, over 300 Azerbaijanis (killed and injured) have become victims of Armenian mines.

