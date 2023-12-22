Baku's master plan completed - urban planning committee chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Work on the preparation of the Baku's master plan has been completed, said the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev, Trend reports.

Guliyev made the remark at a joint press conference with the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Maimunah Mohd Sharif (Malaysia).

He noted that the relevant document is ready.

"Due to the coronavirus epidemic, the experts were unable to travel to Baku, so the process was slightly delayed. Certain boundary clarifications were made in Baku and Sumgayit some time ago, and these issues were incorporated into the overall plan. The general strategy will be resubmitted to the Cabinet of Ministers in the following days," he said.

The signing ceremony of the agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations (UN) was held, and Baku will host the 13th session of the World Urban Forum in 2026.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp