Baku National Gymnastics Arena to host New Year's "Toy Adventures" festive show (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. On the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will delight young spectators and their parents with a fascinating performance, Trend reports.

Just days are left before the New Year. Not only children, but also adults are looking forward to the New Year, which brings wonderful moments, joyful emotions and long-awaited gifts.

A truly magical and festive atmosphere will be experienced while watching a fun New Year's show called "Toy Adventures", which will be held on December 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The spectators will meet their favorite cartoon heroes, whose characters will be embodied by the stars of Azerbaijani gymnastics. The heroes of the performance Woody and Buzz will go on an exciting journey to return the stolen New Year's star, and Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Pinocchio and others will help them in this.

"Toy Adventures" promises the audience the atmosphere of a wonderful holiday, the world of fairy tales and enjoy the New Year's mood.

Surprises and gifts are waiting for children during the show.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at iTicket.Az https://iticket.az/ru/events/sport/new-years-show-toy-adventures/105248

Tickets cost 12 and 15 manat ($7-$8) depending on the seats.

