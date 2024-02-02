Azerbaijan discloses number of youth in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. Azerbaijan's youth make up 2.3 million people, or 22.7 percent of the total population, the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Note that 52.7 percent of youth live in cities, while 47.3 percent live in the countryside. Girls make up 48.3 percent of the youth.

Last year, young people accounted for 71.9 percent of all marriages in the country. The average age of men getting married for the first time is 28, while women's average age is 24. Young individuals accounted for 17.5 percent of the divorced, while women made up 37.9 percent.

Meanwhile, on February 2, 1997, National Leader Heydar Aliyev signed a proclamation declaring February 2 as Azerbaijan's Day of Youth.

