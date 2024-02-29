Azerbaijan's Baku metro nearing repair end chores

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Repair works at Jafar Jabbarli metro station will be completed in the first half of this year, Hidayat Mammadov, deputy chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, said during the scientific-practical conference on the theme Unchanged values and changing opportunities, Trend reports.

According to him, the repair works are already near completion.

"At present, cladding works are underway," Mammadov added.

