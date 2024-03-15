Everyone tries to show worthy result at AGF Trophy tournament - Kazakh athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. My task at the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics in Baku is to perform the program consistently, Kazakh athlete Ulyana Pukhova told Trend.

"All went well with the tournament preparations. Of course, there's a little bit of excitement before any competition. Keeping the correct perspective helps you control your anxiety; I remember how beautifully I performed my routine in practice. It's the uneven bars that give me the most comfort. My coaches have given me the assignment to continually execute my routine during the competition. There is definitely competitiveness among our team members as well as among gymnasts from other nations. Everyone wants to give a performance that is worthy of praise," said Pukhova.

The AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics is held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17. Around 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia are competing in the tournament.

