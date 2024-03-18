SecGen of AGF meets Mexican Ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. A meeting has been held between Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade and Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, the press service of AGF said, Trend reports.

The meeting was organized at the office of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of gymnastics between the countries.

AGF is a member of both European Gymnastics and the International Gymnastics Federation. Within the scope of its jurisdiction, the AGF establishes and strengthens international contacts with foreign sports organizations. Currently, AGF includes nine gymnastics disciplines.

