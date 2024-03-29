Remains of more missing persons identified - head of Azerbaijani SSS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Remains of 107 missing persons were identified, the head of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev, said during a speech at a solemn event held today on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the creation of the security agencies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"The State Security Service also manages the activities of the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan. As a result of the work carried out by our specialists, the remains of 107 missing persons were identified. Identification of the remains of 95 people was carried out in the genetic laboratory of the Military Medical Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs; the remains of 12 people were found in the corresponding structural unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The remains of 34 of them were handed over to their families. In the coming days, the names of 73 people whose remains have been identified will be made public," he said.

To note, the State Security Service is the principle domestic intelligence agency and secret police of Azerbaijan, created out of the 2015 dissolution of the Ministry of National Security. The service was established by Presidential Decree 706 of December 14, 2015, issued by President Ilham Aliyev.