BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Another Azerbaijani judoka has won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Antalya, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Vugar Talibov, competing in the 90 kilogram weight category, lost to the Japanese Sanshiro Murao in the final.

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team completed the competition with two silver medals. Previously, Rashid Mamedaliev (73 kilograms) took second place.

Azerbaijan was represented at the tournament by 9 judokas.