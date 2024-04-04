ICRC raising mine awareness in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, is implementing efforts to raise awareness of the risks of mines and unexploded ordnance in the country's freed areas, Trend reports via the ICRC's statement on April 4 - International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

“Since the inception of the ICRC's mine-contaminated work program, over 36,000 people (13,000 by 2023) have received educational material and safe conduct guidelines in the context of mine hazards. In this regard, the International Committee of the Red Cross collaborates with the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action and other local entities.

As part of this cooperation, several trainings are held for professionals working in the relevant field, including a course on injuries resulting from mine explosions, first aid training, and the provision of various equipment that may be required for mine clearing," the statement says.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by illegal Armenian forces.

