Azerbaijan's Qarabag football team overtakes Manchester United and Juventus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The clubs that Qarabag overtook in the IFFHS world ranking has been revealed, Trend reports via İdman. biz.



Gurban Gurbanov's team has left behind 14 teams.

These clubs are Manchester United, Brighton (both England), Marseille (France), Juventus, Napoli (both Italy), Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro (all Brazil), Rangers (Scotland), Independiente, Milonarios (both Colombia), Copenhagen (Denmark), Sevilla (Spain), Ghent (Belgium), Slavia (Czech Republic).

Among the well-known clubs, Manchester United dropped from 47th to 65th place, and Juventus from 34th to 69th. Napoli - in 53rd place, Sevilla - in 63rd place. However, Freiburg overtook the champion of Azerbaijan. The German club moved up from 68th to 44th place.

To note, Qarabag is the 48th team in the world with 176.75 points.

