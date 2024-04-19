Participating in competitions in Azerbaijan's Baku makes me happier - Belgian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. I was glad when I found out that I will come to Baku for the World Cup, as I really liked it here last time, and I will also perform at the European Cup to be held on May 3-5, the participant of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Belgian athlete Alessia Verstappen, told Trend.

"I like the design of the hall and the lighting of the competition. Since the light is directed only on the carpet, there is a feeling that you are alone with yourself, and it helps to cope with excitement," she noted.

Verstappen confessed that she likes performing with the hoop and clubs most of all.

"Those are the types that work out the best. But today, as I think, well executed the program with the ball," she added.

According to the athlete, the World Cup in Baku has a strong lineup of gymnasts.

"I know many of them; gymnasts are quite strong, with a good level of preparation," the athlete emphasized.

To note, the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on April 19–21. Over 110 gymnasts from more than 40 countries take part in the competition. Gymnasts perform in individual and group exercise programs.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in the individual program, as well as the group exercise team consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova.

