Another group of ex-IDPs returns home in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Another group of former IDPs arrived in Fuzuli city, having left Baku's Garadagh district in the morning, Trend reports via the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs.

The newly arrived families were handed keys to new apartments.

Officials of the committee and the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts took part in the ceremony.

To date, 39 families (150 people) have returned to Fuzuli city, meaning that so far, 744 families (2,839 people) have been permanently settled in the city.

