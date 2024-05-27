Azerbaijan Army hold next training session for reservists (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. In accordance with the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s training plan for 2024, the next training session with reservists is being held in one of the military units as part of joint activities with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Trend reports via the ministry.

The session teaches the reservists tactical and technical features of the modern weapons and military equipment in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army, the rules of their use, as well as the elements of drill training.

Moreover, the participants successfully accomplished the tasks of taking the firing position and destroying imaginary enemy targets at the firing range.

The session is focused on increasing the level of combat training, knowledge, and practical skills of reservists.

