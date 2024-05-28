Visit of media representatives to liberated villages in Azerbaijan's Gazakh kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The visit of reporters to four villages in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district, which was liberated after 30 years of occupation, has started, Trend reports.

The media tour is organized by the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, reporters will be apprised of the present status in the newly liberated territories and given details regarding the State Border Service's activities.

To note, following the delimitation activities, the 12.7 km long border line was determined, thus ensuring the return of territories (6.5 square kilometers) of four villages in the Gazakh district of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhajily to Azerbaijan.

On May 14, 2024, the villages of Baganys Ayrim, Ashagy Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhajily in the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan were taken under the control of the State Border Service.

