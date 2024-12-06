UNEC programs receive FIBAA accreditation (PHOTO)

Three master's degree programs and ten specializations at Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) have received international accreditation from FIBAA (Germany). The accredited programs include Economics (Economic Theory, Economic Policy, Pricing, Econometrics, and Economics of Tourism), Finance (Banking, Taxation, Financial Control, Financial Markets), and Business Administration (Organization and Management of Business).

Notably, the accreditation was granted unconditionally for a period of five years, as per the decision of the FIBAA Accreditation Certification Council.

FIBAA (Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation) is an international agency specializing in higher education accreditation and quality assurance, based in Germany. It has accredited over 1,900 educational programs across countries including Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, China, India, Russia, the USA, Switzerland, Romania, Slovenia, and others.