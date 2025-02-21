Azerbaijan's Khojaly prosecutor's office is investigating mine incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. On February 21, a mine exploded in the village of Ulubaba in the Azerbaijan's liberated Khojaly district, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan

A resident of the Aghdam region, Nagi Imanov, stepped on an anti-personnel mine in an undemined area.

As a result of the incident, he received a leg injury.

The Khojaly District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into this incident.

"The Agency for Mine Action, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office once again call on citizens to observe safety rules and pay attention to signs warning of mine danger," the agency said.