Jordan to open most economic sectors, further ease movement restrictions

Jordan said on Thursday the overwhelming majority of economic sectors would open as of June 6 following more than two months curfew to combat the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The public will be allowed to move freely between 6 a.m. and midnight as of June 6, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a press conference in Amman.

He added that mosques and churches would reopen for prayers as of Saturday. The Jordanian government has also canceled the odd-even traffic system for vehicles and permitted the public to commute between governorates and cities.

He also declared the resumption of domestic flights and said tourist attractions would open in addition to hotels, restaurants, cafes, and nurseries.

According to the minister, some sectors will remain closed, such as wedding halls, cinemas, public parks, and amusement parks.

The decision comes after Jordan has been registering less new cases of coronavirus over the past few days, Health Minister Saad Jaber said during the conference.

Jordan has entered the moderate risk level after registering less than ten local COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days, he said, adding that eight cases of coronavirus were registered on Thursday, increasing the total cases to 765.