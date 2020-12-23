Number of legalized labor contracts in Azerbaijan increases - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

In order to prevent the dismissal of workers in the private sector and ensure that their salaries are paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, monitoring was carried out in Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark during a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

According to Babayev, part of the reform program of the head of state was to expand services to ensure employment, ensure transparency and prevent corruption, and work is currently underway in this direction.

Babayev stressed that the number of legalized labor contracts in 2020 has increased by 12 percent.

Despite the fact that 80 percent of public sector workers didn’t work during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were receiving salaries.