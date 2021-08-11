Azerbaijan starts paying out compensations to citizens due to damage caused to agriculture as result of Armenia's military aggression (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11
Trend:
Azerbaijan has started the implementation of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's order ‘On additional measures to eliminate damage to agriculture as a result of the aggression of the Armenian armed forces against the territory of Azerbaijan unleashed on September 27, 2020’, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan.
