Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan shares details on exchange rate for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan will maintain a stable exchange rate of the national currency this year, by strengthening the coordination of fiscal and monetary policies to maintain macroeconomic stability, Trend reports referring to the statement of the Ministry of Finance.

The exchange rate of the manat to the US dollar for 2022 was set at 1.7 manats, on the macro-fiscal framework for 2022-2025, as well as preliminary indicators of the consolidated and state budgets for 2022.

It is reported that inflation, projected at 4.9 percent by the end of 2021 and 3.6 percent in 2022, will decrease by 3.2 percent in 2025.