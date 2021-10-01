Volume of private investment allocated for Azerbaijan’s agricultural parks revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

About one billion manats ($588 million) of private investment has been allocated for the agricultural parks of Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said at the event "The Role of Agricultural Parks in the Development of Agriculture" organized by the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, on the territories with a total area of ​​240,000 hectares in 32 regions of Azerbaijan, work is underway to create 51 agricultural parks with a total cost of 2.1 billion manats ($1.2 billion).

In addition, the minister noted that 43 agricultural parks have already begun to function.

"The state provides necessary support to create agricultural parks and provide them with the necessary infrastructure. Concessional loans are also issued. The Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy allocated concessional loans for the creation of 23 agricultural parks for 173 million manats ($102 million)," Jabbarov said.

The minister said that today about 5,000 people are provided with permanent jobs in agricultural parks, and 4,500 with seasonal jobs.

He also said that in the future, 4,300 more jobs will be created in the agricultural parks of Azerbaijan.

"Agricultural parks are an innovative and affordable mechanism for the effective use of new production and processing areas, the introduction of modern irrigation systems," Jabbarov said.

