Azerbaijan to hold auction for commissioning sand and gravel deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Service on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will hold another auction for commissioning of mineral deposits, the Ministry of Economy told Trend on Nov. 18.

The auction will be held on December 14, 2021.

“Some 20 hectares of the Hajimalikli sand and gravel deposit in Goygol district, five hectares of the Yukhari Aghjakand gypsum and anhydrite deposits in Goranboy district, 33 hectares of the Garasuchay sand and gravel deposit and four hectares of the Girdimanchay sand and gravel field in Ismayilli district will be put up for the auction,” the message said.

The individuals wishing to take part in the auction must be registered through www.emlak.gov.az or www.privatization.az till December 7, 16:00 (GMT +4) and pay a deposit by obtaining the status of a customer.

Some 12 mineral deposits have been put into operation in Azerbaijan through auctions since the beginning of this year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev