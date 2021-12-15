AzerGold digitalizing Soviet-era data on non-ferrous metal ore deposits in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC, jointly with Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, has digitalized data on the deposits of non-ferrous metal ores in Azerbaijan, collected during geological explorations in Soviet times, since 2018, the company’s board chairman Zakir Ibrahimov said, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov made the remark at the event entitled "Current problems, reforms and prospects for the development of the mining industry", held in Baku.

According to him, a database has been created for each deposit in accordance with international standards.

"Digitization of the geological data will increase the attractiveness of non-ferrous metallurgy in Azerbaijan for foreign investors," added the chairman.