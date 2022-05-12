Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss potential areas of cooperation in SME sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria to Azerbaijan Abdelouahab Osmane.

The sides discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two countries, as well as exchanged views on networking and sharing of experience in the SME sector.

According to the State Customs Committee (SCC), trade with Algeria exceeded $348,000 from January through March 2022, while in the same period of 2021, this figure amounted to $466,060 (a decrease of 25.25 percent).